Patrick Bamford Could Do This – Former Leeds United Star Makes Prediction

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes there is every indication that Patrick Bamford can score 20 goals for the Whites this season.



The former Middlesbrough striker grabbed both Leeds' goals in a 2-0 win away at Wigan Athletic on Saturday.













Bamford scored in Leeds' opening weekend win at Bristol City and is making sure he gives head coach Marcelo Bielsa no reason to drop him, meaning loan arrival Eddie Nketiah could be set for an extended spell on the bench.



Whelan was pleased with how Bamford was desperate to score, and made sure he did so, at the DW Stadium and discounted the less than eye-catching nature of the goals.



And he believes the form the striker is showing in front of goal suggests he could hit the 20-goal mark this term.







"Sometimes you've got to work really hard for your goals", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the game.



"I'm not saying he hasn't worked hard for them, but he's been in the right place at the right time, as good strikers do, with instinct.



"The second goal, it was just bouncing, but he was desperate to put it over the line.



"There were about two or three players around him, but there was no way that ball wasn't going over the line.



"It was scruffy as you like, but it doesn't matter.



"It doesn't say at the end of the season I've got 20 goals and they were 20 tap-ins. It just says Bamford 20.



"The way he is going at the minute he could very easily hit 20", he added.



Bamford will be looking to continue his goalscoring run when Leeds play host to Brentford on Wednesday evening at Elland Road.

