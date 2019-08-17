Sorry Southampton But It’s My Job – Liverpool Star After 2-1 Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has apologised to former club Southampton after his part in a 2-1 win for the Reds on the south coast.



Southampton put Liverpool's defence under pressure and enjoyed good spells of play in the opening 45 minutes, with Adrian coming to the visitors' rescue, keeping out a close range header from Maya Yoshida in the 22nd minute, before then being alive to divert a cross put in by Ryan Bertrand shortly afterwards.













The hosts paid for their inability to go ahead however and in first half stoppage time Liverpool scored against the run of play, with Mane firing in a superb shot after good work from James Milner.



Southampton then lost possession in their own half and Roberto Firmino hit a low shot past Angus Gunn to make it 2-0 with 20 minutes left.



The hosts pulled a goal back seven minutes from time through Danny Ings, as Adrian made a mistake, passing right to the striker, but it was too little too late as Liverpool claimed a 2-0 win on the south coast.







Mane admits he is sorry to have scored against his former club, but insists he must do his best for Liverpool.



"I'm sorry it is against my old team and sorry I have to score, but I'm wearing a Liverpool shirt now", Mane was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"Southampton was a very good step for me, I have big respect for this club. It is an amazing place.



"I learned a lot here and they are very nice people. But it is part of football and you have to deal with it."



The Liverpool star admits that after Adrian made a mistake he was nervous about a Southampton comeback, but a period of pressure is not something he is unused to.



"I was nervous because it wasn't over. We had another 10 minutes to go.



"It was tough for us and of course we expect that here. It can happen, it is part of football."

