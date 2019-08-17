Steve Bruce Orders Newcastle Players In On Sunday After Norwich Mauling

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has ordered the Magpies to report for training on Sunday following their 3-1 humbling at Norwich City, according to the Daily Mail.



The club's players had been due back in for training on Monday, with Bruce promising to go through the causes of the defeat at the start of the week.













Now there has been a change of plans and Bruce has ordered the players in for training on Sunday as he looks to get to grips with a disastrous display at Carrow Road.



Bruce's appointment as successor to Rafael Benitez has not been well received by many Newcastle fans.



His situation has not been helped after the loss at newly promoted Norwich, which now means Newcastle have lost their opening two Premier League games.







Matters do not look to be getting easier for Bruce with next up for the Magpies a trip to north London to play Tottenham Hotspur.



The club's final game before September's international break kicks in comes at home against Watford and, if the Magpies head into the clash on the back of another loss, will be a pressurised occasion for Bruce.



He will now bid to inject confidence into his squad on Sunday, as he looks to plot what would be a shock win at Tottenham.

