That’s Their Strength – Rangers Legend Expecting Tight Legia Warsaw Tie

Rangers legend Derek Johnstone is expecting a tight tie in the Europa League when the Gers take on Polish side Legia Warsaw.



Steven Gerrard's men are just one tie away from booking a spot in the Europa League group stage, something which would be a big financial benefit for the club.













The Gers head to Poland on Thursday for the first leg against Legia Warsaw and Johnstone believes there could be precious little in terms of goals in the tie.



Legia Warsaw, who have not conceded a goal in the Europa League yet this season, beat Greek outfit Atromitos 2-0 on aggregate in the previous round.



"I was talking to a Polish guy at Ibrox on Thursday and he was telling me that Legia are solid defensively and they don’t concede many goals", Johnstone wrote in his Evening Times column.







"That is the strength of their team and they look to hit the opposition on the break.



"He reckoned they were solid at the back, they don’t give much away and most of their better players are defenders.



"So it could be set up for a tight tie and Rangers will have to go and break them down but the manager will have them watched and be fully up to speed with what to expect next week."



Johnstone believes that if Gerrard's side can score in Poland then it could prove to be a hugely important goal in the context of the tie.



"Going to Poland, any score draw would be a good result for Rangers.



"Getting that away goal is so important and teams know if they can go on the road and get a goal that could make a big difference for them going back to their own patch."



Rangers are in action against East Fife in the Scottish League Cup on Sunday and Gerrard may rest several first team regulars in advance of the Legia Warsaw tie.

