This Is What Win At Salford City Highlighted – Leeds United Winger

Leeds United winger Stuart Dallas believes his side's comfortable 3-0 win away at Salford City in the EFL Cup highlighted the depth of the squad and the huge desire at the club to record positive results.



The Whites prepare to visit the DW Stadium this weekend as they turn their focus back to the league after progressing to the next round of the EFL Cup.













The Peacocks eased to an impressive 3-0 win at Moor Lane, avoiding any slip-ups against Salford.



Dallas insists that Leeds have taken big positives from their start to the season and the Northern Ireland international believes the win at Salford shows the strength in depth the Yorkshire giants boast.





“It’s been a good start for us, obviously we would have liked to have won the game last Saturday, but the squad has taken a lot of positives", Dallas told his club's official website.









“We’ve hit the ground running so hopefully we can continue to do that, there is healthy competition, as the players who are want to start are pushing everyone else for that starting place.



“We’ve got a good group here and everyone wants success, the game at Salford highlighted that as it was a clinical and professional performance from everyone.”





Leeds will be looking to continue their winning feeling this afternoon when they go up against Paul Cook's Wigan Athletic side in a Championship game at the DW Stadium.

