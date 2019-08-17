XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/08/2019 - 12:00 BST

We Owe You – Leeds United Star Issues Revenge Warning To Wigan

 




Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has admitted the Whites are desperate to gain revenge over Wigan Athletic when they meet the Latics at the DW Stadium in the Championship this afternoon.

The last time the Whites faced the Latics in April last season, the match ended in a 2-1 defeat for Marcelo Bielsa and his team; the result did big, big damage to Leeds' automatic promotion hopes.  


 



Dallas admits that the defeat at Elland Road against Wigan was a big turning point in Leeds' season last term and he admits the Whites are keen to inflict revenge today.

“There were obviously other games as well as the Wigan game, but definitely it was a big turning point in the season", Dallas told his club's official website.
 


“We were one-nil up and cruising and they had a man sent off and we certainly had other chances.



The boys will be chomping at the bit to get one back over them on Saturday as we definitely owe them.”

Wigan have lost their last two games in a row, crashing out of the EFL Cup in midweek with a home defeat against Stoke City.
 


However, Paul Cook's men did win their season opener at the DW Stadium as they stunned relegated Cardiff City by claiming a 3-2 victory on home turf.

Leeds beat Wigan 2-1 at the DW Stadium last season.
 