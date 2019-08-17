Won’t Judge Him Too Soon – Mauricio Pochettino On Spurs New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has eased the pressure on big money summer signing Tanguy Ndombele and insists the France international needs to be given time to adapt.



Ndombele scored for Tottenham in their Premier League opener last weekend, playing his part in Spurs' come-from-behind win at home over Aston Villa.













Pochettino was pleased with Ndombele's performance, but does not want pressure to be heaped on the former Lyon midfielder.



The Argentine also stressed that players coming into the Premier League from abroad often need a full season to properly settle down and adapt to their new surroundings.





"To score in the first game, on his debut, was an amazing thing for him to build his confidence. We expect to provide him with more tools to improve and learn", Pochettino said at a press conference when asked about Ndombele.







"We are not going to judge too much in his performance.



"He needs time, players that in the past maybe need one season to settle in the team and learn.





"He's now playing in the team and scoring and for me the performance was very good.



"We are so happy but we cannot add pressure on him.



"He needs to be part of trying to help the team, not the player will arrive and be decisive and key to winning.



"It's important to know."



The Tottenham boss also took time to note that Ndombele is still relatively early in his professional career.



"He's still young and he's going to start his third season like a professional and we need to be careful for him."



Tottenham acquired Ndombele from Lyon for a fee in the region of €62m plus €10m in add-ons, with him signing a long-term deal at the north London club.



All eyes will be whether Ndombele can make an impact again this afternoon at Manchester City.

