06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/08/2019 - 14:02 BST

Filip Helander Plays, Andy King On Bench – Rangers Team vs East Fife Confirmed

 




Fixture: East Fife vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish League Cup
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Rangers have announced their team to take on Darren Young's East Fife side in a Scottish League Cup tie this afternoon. 

Gers boss Steven Gerrard is keen for his men to win silverware this season and will want no slip-ups at the Locality Hub Bayview Stadium.
 

 



East Fife manager Young has vowed to attack Rangers as he hunts what would be a huge cup upset and his men did beat Dundee United 2-0 in the group stage of the competition, while holding Hearts to a 1-1 draw.


Rangers face a big Europa League tie away at Legia Warsaw on Thursday, meaning Gerrard has chosen to rotate his squad this afternoon.
 


Gerrard opts for Wes Foderingham in goal, while Filip Helander slots in at centre-back with George Edmundson. Glen Kamara will look to control midfield with Greg Docherty and Joe Aribo, while Jordan Jones and Greg Stewart support Jermain Defoe.



If he needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options available include Andy King and Jake Hastie.
 


Rangers Team vs East Fife

Foderingham, Polster, Edmundson, Helander, Halliday, Docherty, Kamara, Aribo, Jones, Stewart, Defoe

Substitutes: Firth, Katic, Barisic, Hastie, Barker, King, Murphy
 