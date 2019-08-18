XRegister
06 October 2018

18/08/2019 - 12:01 BST

He Literally Soaks Up What You Tell Him At Once – Rangers Star Hails Team-mate

 




Rangers defender Connor Goldson has lauded summer arrival George Edmundson for his ability to soak up information and then put it into practice almost instantly. 

Steven Gerrard's side worked hard to agree a deal with English League Two club Oldham Athletic for Edmundson and eventually succeeded, taking the centre-back to Ibrox.


 



Goldson has now seen Edmundson at close quarters and is hugely impressed with the young defender, admitting he reminds him of himself when he was taking his first step up in the game.

The Rangers defender also revealed that Edmundson is quick to soak up information in training and games, and then put it into practice.

 


"George has been brilliant", Goldson told Rangers TV.


 


"He reminds me of a young me, coming from League Two, obviously my step to Brighton.

"He just wants to learn. Everything you tell him he takes on and does it literally in the same training session or the same game.

 


"I feel like every time he's had a chance, whether in training or games, he's proved himself", the Rangers star added.

Edmundson is competing with Goldson, Nikola Katic and Filip Helander for a spot at centre-back this season.

The 21-year-old has made three appearances so far for Rangers.
 