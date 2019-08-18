He’ll Be Fine – Steve Bruce Backs Newcastle Star After Carrow Road Display Criticised

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has expressed his confidence that summer signing Emil Krafth will adapt to the Premier League.



Krafth had a game to forget at Carrow Road on Saturday as Daniel Farke's Premier League new boys eased to a comfortable 3-1 win over Newcastle.













The Sweden star turned in a poor performance as he struggled to get to grips with the threat posed by Norwich, but Bruce is confident that there is no issue with Krafth, stressing he is a seasoned international.



Bruce believes the full-back will only get better and stressed the short time he has been at the club.



Asked about Krafth by BBC Radio Newcastle, Bruce replied: "Yes, of course [he found it tough] and the boy's only been with us a week, two weeks.







"But he'll be fine.



"He's a seasoned international.



"He's got to get used to playing in England and get used to playing in the Premier League, but I'm sure he'll be fine."



Newcastle snapped Krafth up from French side Amiens in the summer Premier League transfer window, handing the Ligue 1 club a quick-fire profit on a player they only signed permanently earlier this summer.



Krafth spent last term on loan at Amiens from Italian outfit Bologna, making an impression in the French top flight.

