06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/08/2019 - 20:25 BST

He's Tremendous – Former Top Flight Star Feels Signing Rangers Player Would Be Coup For Interested Club

 




Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus thinks Dundee will have pulled off a coup if they manage to sign Rangers talent Josh McPake. 

The Scottish Championship side are set to snap up the wide-man from Steven Gerrard's Rangers on a season-long loan agreement.


 



Rangers want to secure McPake senior game time and a number of clubs have been vying for the right to offer the winger a new home for the season.

McManus believes if Dundee can get the move over the line then it will be a superb piece of business as he rates McPake as a proper talent.

 


He wrote on Twitter: "What a signing that is for Dundee if it goes through.


 


"Tremendous young player", McManus added.

McPake was at Dens Park on Sunday to watch Dundee take on Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup.

 


Rangers locked down McPake on a new three-year contract just last month and he is highly rated at Ibrox.

Gerrard handed McPake his senior Rangers bow earlier this season, using the winger in the club's Europa League first qualifying round tie second leg against Gibraltar side St Joseph's.
 