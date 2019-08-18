I Want To Play Every Game – Rangers New Boy Keen To Win Steven Gerrard’s Favour

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Filip Helander insists he is now fully fit to play and is keen to make sure Steven Gerrard picks him for every game.



The summer signing was handed an outing by Gerrard away at East Fife in the Scottish League Cup on Sunday and got on the scoresheet as the visitors eased to a 3-0 win and a next round tie against Livingston next month.













Helander has needed time to get up to speed with his fitness after following a different pre-season schedule before he joined, but the Sweden international believes he has now reached a level where he can say he is ready.



"I don’t know if it was my goal but it was nice to get 90 minutes. It was hard conditions but we got the job done", Helander told Rangers TV post match.



"I have just been trying to train hard and wait for the chance to play and we can take it from there.







"I feel good, I am in good condition so I am ready to play."



Helander, who arrived at Rangers from Italian Serie A outfit Bologna, is now keen to build on his Scottish League Cup outing and admits that ideally he wants to play in every single game.



The centre-back also urged Rangers to keep on posting positive results.



"I would like to play every game but it is the manager’s decision.



"We are on a long run of games with good results so we just have to keep doing that", Helander added.



The Swede will hope to have done enough to be involved on Thursday night when Rangers play Polish side Legia Warsaw in the first leg of their Europa League playoff tie.



However, with Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic having struck up a good partnership in the heart of the Rangers defence, Helander may have to settle for a place on the bench.

