I’ll Look Back With Bad Memories If This Doesn’t Happen – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Connor Goldson has admitted if he does not win trophies during his time at Rangers then he will look back with bad memories.



The commanding centre-back well understands the sky high expectations at Rangers and has admitted that he is desperate to win trophies at Ibrox.













Steven Gerrard's men cut the gap to rivals Celtic last season, but it was not enough to ensure silverware as the Bhoys picked up another domestic treble.



Gerrard is hungry for silverware this term and Goldson has stressed that winning trophies is also his priority.



The defender wants medals in his locker when he hangs up his boots and concedes if he does not win trophies at Rangers then he will have bad, rather than good, memories.







Goldson told Rangers TV: "[When you arrive] you understand the pressures and the expectations of the football club and that's to win trophies.



"I've said it since I've been here and that's my aim.



"I want to win silverware and I think when I look back on my career, especially this time of my career, if I don't get a trophy then I'll look back with bad memories.



"But I think if you do get trophies then it's something you'll look back and feel it was an unbelievable achievement, and it's something that, when you finish playing your career, you always want to end up with trophies and silverware."



Goldson, 26, made a whopping 54 appearances for Rangers last season as Gerrard relied heavily on his defensive talents.



He has already made eight appearances for the Gers this season, turning out in every one of Rangers' Europa League qualifiers so far.

