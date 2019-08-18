XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/08/2019 - 11:34 BST

Juventus Interested In Player On Man Utd’s Radar, Red Devils Unable To Rival Italians

 




Juventus are interested in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, a player Manchester United are also keen on but are now unable to move for due to the early closing Premier League transfer window having shut. 

The Bianconeri are firm fans of Dembele and have been monitoring his progress at Lyon, the club he joined from Celtic last summer.


 



The Italian champions could make a bid for the striker, who is also on Manchester United's radar, according to Italian journalist Matteo Pedrosi.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have Dembele on their radar as a player to move for in future transfer windows, likely next summer.

 


The Red Devils will be unable to rival Juventus this summer though if a bid is put in by the Italians.


 


While the transfer window is open in Italy, it is closed in England, and Juventus will have a free run at trying to do a deal for Dembele.

However, with Lyon having sold Tanguy Ndombele, Ferland Mendy and Nabil Fekir this summer, they have no need to cash in on Dembele.

 


The French giants are keen to keep hold of the former Celtic striker and Juventus will need to work hard to present a bid the Ligue 1 side cannot turn down.
 