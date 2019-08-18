XRegister
06 October 2018

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices.



26 August 2018

Inside Futbol is on Twitter.

 

18/08/2019 - 22:13 BST

Leroy Sane Successfully Operated On, Man City Star Due For Further Stay In Austria

 




Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has undergone a successful operation on his injured cruciate ligament in Austria. 

Sane, who was chased by Bayern Munich earlier this summer, hurt his cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Community Shield against Liverpool earlier this month.


 



The Germany international has been forced to go under the knife in a bid to recover from the injury.

And according to German daily Bild, the operation in Innsbruck, carried out by Christian Fink, has been a success.

 


Sane though will not be rushing back to Manchester, with the 23-year-old set to remain in Innsbruck for a few more days, as the doctors keep a close eye on him.


 


Manchester City will be hoping Sane can return to action as quickly as possible, with losing the winger to a serious knee injury a big blow for Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions.

The wide-man looks set to stay at the Etihad Stadium beyond the closure of the European transfer window after Bayern Munich signed Ivan Perisic on loan from Inter.

 


The Bavarians are also set to complete the signing of Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona and have no plans to make any further additions to their attack over the course of the summer.
 