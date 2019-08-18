Our Belief Was Massive – Sheffield United Star Salutes Beating Crystal Palace

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram has admitted the Blades were hungry for all three points, after they beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Bramall Lane to pick up their first win back in the Premier League.



Over 30,000 fans packed in to watch the Blades battle against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace and the hosts should have taken the lead in the first half, but saw Vicente Guaita save David McGoldrick's effort.













Sheffield United needed just two minutes of the second half to go ahead however when Lundstram, following a blocked effort from Luke Freeman, cracked a shot into the back of the net from around ten yards out.



Palace tried to respond, but could do little as Sheffield United worked hard to hold onto their advantage and claimed a precious 1-0 win which moves them to seventh in the table.



Match-winner Lundstram admits that the Blades knew the importance of the game and were focused on victory.







"It was a tough one. There was massive belief going into today", the Sheffield United star told Sky Sports after the match.



"That goal will be a moment I'll remember for the rest of my life."



Lundstram was asked whether he knew that the goal now means he has scored in all four divisions in the English league system and replied: "I didn't know that; it is something that will never leave me."



Sheffield United now have another home game on the horizon, with Leicester City due to provide the opposition next weekend, before the Blades then jump into the EFL Cup with a tie against Blackburn Rovers.

