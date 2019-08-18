So Impressed – Former Leeds United Star On Arsenal Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has admitted to being impressed with Whites new boy Eddie Nketiah.



Leeds beat off competition from Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf to land Nketiah from Arsenal, with the striker having arrived at Elland Road on a season-long loan deal.













He was handed his Leeds debut in midweek away at Salford City in the EFL Cup and helped himself to a goal in a 3-0 win at Moor Lane.



Nketiah was on the bench at Wigan Athletic on Saturday as Patrick Bamford started in attack, but Whelan has admitted the Arsenal man caught his eye at Salford.



"I was so impressed with him against Salford", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at the DW Stadium.







"So mature for his age and his movement, his pace.



"He's strong on the ball as well and he got himself a goal."



Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa has shown a reluctance to change a winning side since he took over at Elland Road and with the Whites winning at Wigan, the odds appear against Nketiah starting at home against Brentford on Wednesday night.



The Arsenal talent though will want to make sure he is ready to grab whatever opportunities are sent his way by Bielsa.

