06 October 2018

26 August 2018

18/08/2019 - 15:31 BST

Willian On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Leicester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Leicester City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Chelsea have announced their team to play host to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League game this afternoon. 

The Blues lost their Premier League opener last weekend at Manchester United and then slipped to a penalty defeat in the UEFA Super Cup in Istanbul to Liverpool in midweek.
 

 



Boss Frank Lampard will hope the trip to Turkey has not taken too much out of his men and that they are ready to pick up their first league points of the season today.


Lampard remains without Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is still nursing an Achilles issue.
 


The Chelsea boss has Kepa between the sticks, while for his defensive set-up he picks Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Emerson Palmieri. Mason Mount slots into midfield with Jorginho and N'Golo Kante, while Pedro and Christian Pulisic support Olivier Giroud.



Lampard has options on the bench to make changes, including Willian and Mateo Kovacic.
 


Chelsea Team vs Leicester City

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Zouma, Emerson, Mount, Jorginho, Kante, Pedro, Giroud, Pulisic

Substitutes: Caballero, Alonso, Tomori, Barkley, Kovacic, Abraham, Willian
 