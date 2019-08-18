You’re An Inspiration, Everton Legend Tells Sheffield United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton legend Kevin Sheedy has paid tribute to Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram after he fired the Blades to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane on Sunday.



Midfielder Lundstram popped up with a goal just minutes into the second half, hitting a shot from around ten yards out which proved to be the only goal of the game.













In so doing the 25-year-old also earned a personal accolade, that of having scored in all four divisions in English football.



Lundstram was in the youth ranks at Everton, but departed the Merseyside giants in 2015 after rejecting a six-month contract.



The Toffees youth product penned a contract with Oxford United, where he remained for two years before making the move to Sheffield United.







Lundstram has played in League Two, League One, the Championship and now the Premier League, and Everton legend Sheedy is delighted with how the ex-Toffees youngster has progressed.



"Great goal by John Lundstram today. Was a great player for Everton u18s", Sheedy wrote on Twitter.



<"Worked his way through the divisions.



"An inspiration for all you young players.



"Well done John."



Lundstram, who was born in Liverpool, has represented England up to Under-20 level and will now be bidding to kick on with Sheffield United and become an established Premier League player.

