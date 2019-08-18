XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/08/2019 - 16:40 BST

You’re An Inspiration, Everton Legend Tells Sheffield United Star

 




Everton legend Kevin Sheedy has paid tribute to Sheffield United midfielder John Lundstram after he fired the Blades to a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane on Sunday. 

Midfielder Lundstram popped up with a goal just minutes into the second half, hitting a shot from around ten yards out which proved to be the only goal of the game.


 



In so doing the 25-year-old also earned a personal accolade, that of having scored in all four divisions in English football.

Lundstram was in the youth ranks at Everton, but departed the Merseyside giants in 2015 after rejecting a six-month contract.

 


The Toffees youth product penned a contract with Oxford United, where he remained for two years before making the move to Sheffield United.


 


Lundstram has played in League Two, League One, the Championship and now the Premier League, and Everton legend Sheedy is delighted with how the ex-Toffees youngster has progressed.

"Great goal by John Lundstram today. Was a great player for Everton u18s", Sheedy wrote on Twitter.

 


<"Worked his way through the divisions.

"An inspiration for all you young players.

"Well done John."

Lundstram, who was born in Liverpool, has represented England up to Under-20 level and will now be bidding to kick on with Sheffield United and become an established Premier League player.
 