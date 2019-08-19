Going To Old Trafford To Win, Crystal Palace Star Warns Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp insists the Eagles will be going to Old Trafford next weekend looking to take all three points against Manchester United.



The London-based club began their league campaign with a stalemate against Everton, but were handed a 1-0 defeat by Premier League new boys Sheffield United on Sunday.













While the defeat to the Blades saw Palace move down to 14th in the league table, Schlupp making his first appearance since going off injured against Manchester City in April was one of the few positives Crystal Palace had at the weekend.



The Ghana international came on as a 65th-minute substitute for Max Meyer, but was not help the Eagles overturn their one-goal deficit.





The 26-year-old is happy to have been able to get back on the pitch and admits he expected a difficult game at Sheffield United.







"I’ve been working hard behind the scenes to get fit to try and help the boys", Schlupp told Eagles TV.



"But it wasn’t the best result or performance we wanted but on a personal note it’s good to be back fit.





"I knew it was going to be a difficult game, and it didn’t go the way we wanted it to.



"And when the game is like that it is a bit difficult to get into the pace of it and get going.



"It was physical but we learn from these things and move on."



Palace want to return to winning ways as soon as possible and Schlupp is aware that their next opportunity comes at Manchester United.



"We want to put things right as soon as we can and that’s our next opportunity so we are going to go there ready and try and cause them some problems and try and win the game of course."



Crystal Palace have not beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford since a 2011, when they edged out the Red Devils in a League Cup tie.

