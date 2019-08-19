Got To Find Way Around Pontus Jansson – Leeds United Star Wary of Threat

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has urged his team-mates to try to find a way to get past man-mountain Pontus Jansson, who is set to return to Elland Road on Wednesday night as a Brentford player.



The Yorkshire-based club currently sit on top of the Championship table, having claimed seven points from their first three league games this season.













Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest in their second league match of the season, but returned to winning ways after defeating Wigan Athletic 2-0 at the weekend.



While Charlton Athletic, West Brom, Swansea and Millwall all have seven points each, it is goal difference that gives Leeds top spot.





The Whites will be looking to stay on top of the league when they take on Brentford on Wednesday, but Jansson's return to Elland Road could prove to be a bigger talking point.









The Swedish defender is set to make his first appearance at Elland Road since his £5.5m move to Brentford this summer and Harrison wants the Whites to find a way to get the better of him.



The Manchester City loanee is aware of the impact Jansson had on Leeds and wants his team-mates to prepare for their challenge against the 28-year-old.





"It’ll be good to see him again and good to face him", Harrison was quoted as saying by LeedsLive.



"Everyone knows how much of an impact he had for us last year and we've got to prepare ourselves for that and find a way around it."



Eyebrows were raised at Leeds selling Jansson to Championship promotion rivals, with the defender insisting his exit was down to the Whites' financial fair play concerns.

