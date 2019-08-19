He’s Got Brutal Physique – Manchester City Loan Star Lauded By Club Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Fortuna Dusseldorf defender Kaan Ayhan believes that Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen is a colossus and attackers think twice before challenging him.



Manchester City snapped up the goalkeeper from MLS side Columbus Crew earlier this summer and then decided to send him on loan to the Bundesliga, with a season-long switch to Fortuna Dusseldorf secured.













Steffen has already made a positive impression on his new club and made his Bundesliga bow at the weekend in a 3-1 win at Werder Bremen.



Ayhan is delighted at the man Fortuna Dusseldorf's defenders now have behind them and believes that simply Steffen's physique puts attackers off challenging him.



"Zack has a brutal physique", Ayhan was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.







"If he comes out to the side, you think twice about jumping in there.



"For a defender, it is important to have someone behind you, to clean up!"



Steffen also turned out for Fortuna Dusseldorf in the German Cup earlier this season.



German football is not new to the goalkeeper, who spent time on the books at Freiburg earlier in his career.



The custodian will be looking to clock up regular game time in Germany over the course of the season to then return to the Etihad Stadium and give Pep Guardiola a goalkeeping headache.

