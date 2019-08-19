XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/08/2019 - 22:10 BST

He’s The Right Character – Club Boss Pleased To Land Tottenham Talent On Loan

 




Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton believes he has landed the right type of character in the shape of Tottenham Hospur talent George Marsh, while also tipping his hat to the Spurs man's intensity.

The young midfielder has joined Leyton Orient on a loan deal running through until January and will be looking for game time in League Two.


 



Marsh made his debut for the Lilywhites in January in the FA Cup, as his side beat Tranmere Rovers 7-0.

He was also an unused substitute in the Premier League and the EFL Cup, and travelled with the squad for their Champions League final against Liverpool in May.
 


Leyton Orient manager Embleton is delighted to land Marsh and has stressed he was only ever going to bring in someone who is the right character.
 



“I’ve been quoted before saying that any young players we bring in on loan, especially on their first loan experience, it is really important that we get the right character and a player suited to the level of football they are coming in to", Embleton told his club's official site.

"George and the way he is and the level of intensity in how he works certainly gives him the opportunity to make this a successful loan period for him and make a big impression on us”
 


Marsh featured heavily for Tottenham in their pre-season tour, appearing in the International Champions Cup against Juventus, Inter and Manchester United, before also playing in the Audi Cup against Bayern Munich.
 