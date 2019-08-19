I Celebrated VAR Ruling Out Manchester City Goal vs Spurs, Championship Club Boss Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook, a self-confessed Liverpool fan, has revealed he celebrated with delight after Manchester City's late goal against Tottenham Hotspur was ruled out after VAR intervened.



VAR has been introduced to the Premier League for the first time this season and the technology became a talking point at the weekend after it disallowed Gabriel Jesus's goal against Tottenham in the 92nd minute of the game.













The Brazilian's goal would have seen Manchester City win the game against Spurs and go on top of the league table, however the Citizens' celebrations were cut short after VAR spotted that the ball had brushed off Aymeric Laporte's arm before Jesus found the back of the net.



While it is the second time VAR has resulted in a game between Manchester City and Tottenham ending in drama, Liverpool fans around the globe were happy to see their rivals drop points early on in the season.





And Wigan boss Cook who had tuned in to hope for Manchester City to drop points, was delighted to see VAR intervene and hurt Pep Guardiola's side.







"I'm a Liverpool fan", Cook told journalist Derek Clark.



"I think it [VAR] is absolutely fantastic for the game.





"I've celebrated like every other fan when Manchester City's goal got disallowed."



Only one point separated Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League title race last season and Jurgen Klopp's men now hold a two-point advantage over the Citizens after two games.

