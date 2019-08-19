I Needs To Play More Games, West Ham Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Pablo Fornals feels he needs to play more games for West Ham United to really get to grips with English football and settle in at his new club.



The summer signing was handed a start by Manuel Pellegrini at the Amex in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion and clocked 77 minutes before being replaced.













Fornals was delighted to have the opportunity to lock horns with Brighton and enjoyed the experience, despite the tough nature of the contest.



The Spaniard admits the Premier League meeting was difficult for him, and stresses that he needs much more game time for the Hammers to start to get to grips with his new surroundings.



"This is all new for me. It is a new league, a new experience, new stadiums and new rivals", Fornals told West Ham TV.







"It was a great match, a hard match and I’m happy for my first point in this league.



"It was very hard for me. I need to play more games to really understand the new game and my new team more."



Fornals is already seeing big differences between the Premier League and La Liga, and thinks the only way to really adapt to English football is to live it.



"Many people talked about the characteristics of the Premier League, but you need to live these things to understand this league.



"It’s so hard, very difficult, and whatever team you play against in this league is very competitive", the 23-year-old added.



The midfielder, who has been capped twice at senior level by Spain, made 129 appearances in La Liga before making the move to the Premier League with the Hammers.



He will hope for another taste of Premier League football next weekend at Vicarage Road.

