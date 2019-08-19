It Sounds Weird But – Jurgen Klopp Comments After Philippe Coutinho Joins Bayern Munich

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has saluted Philippe Coutinho as a "super player" after the former Reds star completed a loan move to Bayern Munich and admitted the Reds could not afford the Brazilian.



The Bavarians have paid Barcelona a loan fee of €8.5m to sign Coutinho, while they have an option to buy him on a permanent basis for a fee of €120m next summer.













It had been thought that Liverpool could go back in for the player they sold to Barcelona in 2018, but Klopp chose to sign no senior players over the course of the Premier League transfer window.



He nevertheless though rates Coutinho highly and has saluted the midfielder after he completed a move to Bayern Munich.



Klopp told the Sport BIld award gala in Hamburg via video link: "A super player and a super guy!







"We were reluctant to let him go at the time, but Barcelona forced us with the money so to speak."



Klopp laughed and added: "It sounds weird, but we could not afford him."



Bayern Munich will be hoping to see Coutinho rediscover the form he displayed at Liverpool which earned him a move to Barcelona, as they look to defend their Bundesliga crown and progress in the Champions League.



Coutinho could yet come up against Klopp's Liverpool in the Champions League this season, with the Reds defending the trophy they won last term in Madrid.

