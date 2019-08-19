Jack Clarke Starts, Eddie Nketiah On Bench – Leeds United Name Strong U23s Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has opted to give loanees Helder Costa and Jack Clarke a run-out with the club's Under-23s this afternoon, while Eddie Nketiah is on the bench.



Bielsa made clear last term his preference to slot first team players not clocking enough minutes in Championship games in with the Under-23s.













He is showing no sign of abandoning his approach this term and several first team stars are selected in the Leeds Under-23 side to play Millwall in their first match of the season this afternoon.



Goalkeeper Illhan Meslier, who is second choice at the club, starts in goal, while Ezgjan Alioski is handed a run-out at left-back.



Highly rated young defender Pascal Struijk plays, while Costa, on loan from Wolves, and Clarke, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, both start the game.







Elsewhere, young Jamie Shackleton is given a run-out in Carlos Corberan's team, while Kun Temenuzhkov will be looking to be a goal threat.



Corberan has options on the bench such as Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah and the experienced Gaetano Berardi.



Leeds United Under-23 Team vs Millwall



Meslier, Gotts, Struijk, McCalmont, Alioski, Hosannah, Costa, Shackleton, Stevens, Clarke, Temenuzhkov



Substitutes: Miazek, Casey, Berardi, Bogusz, Nketiah

