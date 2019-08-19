XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/08/2019 - 22:27 BST

Neil Lennon’s Good Work Can’t Be Written Off – Celtic Legend

 




Celtic legend Kenny Dalglish believes it is wrong to write off all Neil Lennon's good work at Celtic Park because the Bhoys crashed out of the Champions League.

The Scottish Premiership champions crashed out of the Champions League following a defeat to CFR Cluj in the third qualifying round of the tournament last week.  


 



The first leg of the tie, which took place in Romania, ended in a 1-1 draw, while the second leg at Celtic Park saw the Hoops lose 4-3.

Celtic's exit from Champions League has upset a chunk of the Bhoys faithful and raised criticism against Lennon.
 


However, Dalglish, who plied his trade for the Scottish side between 1969 and 1977, believes that Celtic cannot let one loss write off the good work Lennon has done at the club.



"Neil will get there because he is the right man to manage Celtic", Dalglish wrote in his Sunday Post column.

"He was the correct choice of the Parkhead hierarchy back in May after they won the treble Treble, and he remains so.
 


"They have started the season brightly in the Premiership, scored 12 goals in two league games, and sit top of the table.

"Does all of his hard work and success in the past eight months count for nothing because he loses one game?"

Celtic are set to take on Swedish club AIK Stockholm in a Europa League playoff round tie on Thursday as they look to earn qualification to the group stage of the tournament.   
 