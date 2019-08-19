XRegister
19/08/2019 - 22:49 BST

Ross McCrorie Has Qualities To Play Right-Back – Portsmouth Boss

 




Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett believes that Rangers loanee Ross McCrorie has got all the necessary attributes and athleticism to excel at right-back.

The 21-year-old was sent out on loan to the League One club this summer, making his debut in the very first match of the season for Pompey, though he was sent off in the same game after receiving a second yellow.  


 



The red card meant that the loanee missed the following game, but he was drafted back into the team for this weekend's fixture against Sunderland, a match that his team lost 2-1.

In the League One encounter, McCrorie was used as a right-back, coming on as a substitute in the 73rd minute and managing to impress his manager.
 


Jackett believes that McCrorie has the necessary attributes to do well at right-back and was quoted as saying by the Evening Times: "I wouldn’t be averse to using him at right-back again.



"It will be interesting to see how he develops.

"There’s no reason why I wouldn’t. He’s got the attributes and the athleticism to do it.
 


"And he has the confidence to do it, whether it’s a new position or not."

McCrorie is regarded as a bright prospect by Rangers and it remains to be seen how Gers boss Steven Gerrard views Jackett's decision to field the player as a full-back. 
 