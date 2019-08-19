Serie A Side Mull Move For Arsenal Star, Salary Would Be At Top End of Wage Scale

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are interested in Shkodran Mustafi as a potential addition this summer, however the Arsenal defender's wage levels would put him at the very top of the amount the Italians can afford.



Speculation over Mustafi has swirled this summer and with Arsenal snapping up David Luiz from Chelsea, the Germany international has another competitor for a first team spot.













Roma are looking for a centre-back and recently tried to strike a deal for Liverpool's Dejan Lovren.



Now the Giallorossi are assessing a move for Mustafi, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



It is claimed that Arsenal would be willing to let Mustafi leave on loan, with an option to buy set at between €20m and €25m.







However, Mustafi would need to be paid wages of €3m per season, a sum which would put the defender at the top end of the Serie A club's wage scale.



The 27-year-old has not made an appearance for Arsenal yet in the current campaign and has regularly been criticised for his defensive displays.



Mustafi, who made 40 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal over the course of last season, is under contract at the Emirates Stadium for a further two years.

