Steven Gerrard Makes Changes To Rangers Squad List For Legia Warsaw Tie

Rangers have dropped Filip Helander and Greg Docherty from the squad list submitted to UEFA before Thursday night's Europa League playoff tie against Legia Warsaw.



Steven Gerrard is having to juggle his European squad and has opted to make two changes to the squad put forward for the Legia Warsaw tie.













The Rangers manager has dropped centre-back Helander and midfielder Docherty, who both played in Sunday's 3-0 Scottish League Cup win at East Fife.



In their place, Gerrard has included new signings Brandon Barker and Andy King.



The move perhaps hints at Gerrard's desire to make sure he has an extra attack-minded option in the ranks to tackle the Polish side, who are expected to try to keep things tight.







Centre-back Helander joined Rangers from Italian side Bologna and was behind his new team-mates in terms of pre-season training.



He declared himself ready to go after the East Fife game, but Rangers will take on Legia Warsaw without him.



If Rangers can come through the tie against Legia Warsaw then they will book a spot in the Europa League group stage.

