Sunderland Boss Outlines Preference For Remainder of Transfer Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland manager Jack Ross is hopeful of signing players permanently before the transfer window slams shut and admits loans are not his preference.



The Black Cats claimed their first victory of the 2019/20 League One campaign against Portsmouth on Saturday after their first two games ended in 1-1 draws.













Sunderland are hopeful of earning promotion to the Championship this season, having missed out on the opportunity following a 2-1 loss to Charlton Athletic in the playoff final last term.



Ross, who took charge of the club last year, is confident that he can strengthen his side before the transfer window slams shut on 2nd September as he looks to take the Tyneside-based club back to the second tier.





While the Scotsman is confident that Sunderland can bring in new faces before the end of the month, he has a clear preference for permanent arrivals.







"There’s still ones we’re trying to pursue and we’re confident we can do that before the end of the month", Ross was quoted as saying by the Chronicle.



"Preferably permanent, that would be ideal.





"Any loans for us would be last choice."



Ross admits he is keen to foster a sense of stability that is aided by permanent arrivals.



"We want to try and create something here with stability and that happens with players that are permanently yours."



Sunderland will take on Rochdale at the Crown Oil Arena on Tuesday and won 2-1 at the ground on their last visit last term.

