XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/08/2019 - 22:21 BST

They Give 110% – Newcastle United New Boy Well Aware of Fans

 




New Newcastle United star Ludwig Francillette says that the Magpies tick all the right boxes for him, while he is also pleased with just how strong the level of support from the fans is.

The Magpies confirmed the signing of the 20-year-old on a permanent basis on Monday, with the player set to link up with Neil Redfearn's Under-23 squad.  


 



The centre-back, who was on the books at French side Dijon, could make his debut for Newcastle's Under-23s in the Premier League 2 against Manchester United on Friday

Francillette is happy to have joined the Magpies and believes that Newcastle offer everything he could ask for in a club.
 


“I’m very happy to be here”, Francillette told his new club's official website.



“It’s an honour to sign with this club, because we know the story with French players playing for Newcastle, and the fans, and I’m very happy to sign. I hope everything will be good.

“It’s a Premier League, a big club in the Premier League, which is the best league.
 


"I have seen a lot of games – I like the club and I like the city too."

The centre-back is also well aware of the fierce nature of the support Newcastle enjoy and knows he can count on the fans to give their all to push the side forward.

“The fans love the club, and the fervour.

"If I give 100 per cent, the fans will give 110 per cent.

"I enjoy the proximity of the fans to the club.

“I want to progress in training, work hard and focus now.”

Francillette adds to the options at Redfearn's disposal at Newcastle and will have his eye on impressing senior team boss Steve Bruce.   
 