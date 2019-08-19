They Give 110% – Newcastle United New Boy Well Aware of Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





New Newcastle United star Ludwig Francillette says that the Magpies tick all the right boxes for him, while he is also pleased with just how strong the level of support from the fans is.



The Magpies confirmed the signing of the 20-year-old on a permanent basis on Monday, with the player set to link up with Neil Redfearn's Under-23 squad.













The centre-back, who was on the books at French side Dijon, could make his debut for Newcastle's Under-23s in the Premier League 2 against Manchester United on Friday



Francillette is happy to have joined the Magpies and believes that Newcastle offer everything he could ask for in a club.





“I’m very happy to be here”, Francillette told his new club's official website.







“It’s an honour to sign with this club, because we know the story with French players playing for Newcastle, and the fans, and I’m very happy to sign. I hope everything will be good.



“It’s a Premier League, a big club in the Premier League, which is the best league.





"I have seen a lot of games – I like the club and I like the city too."



The centre-back is also well aware of the fierce nature of the support Newcastle enjoy and knows he can count on the fans to give their all to push the side forward.



“The fans love the club, and the fervour.



"If I give 100 per cent, the fans will give 110 per cent.



"I enjoy the proximity of the fans to the club.



“I want to progress in training, work hard and focus now.”



Francillette adds to the options at Redfearn's disposal at Newcastle and will have his eye on impressing senior team boss Steve Bruce.

