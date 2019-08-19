This Is Why I Don’t Care About Missing Chances – Patrick Bamford

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has revealed that he does not care about missing chances as he is confident of making them count eventually.



Bamford found the back of the net for Leeds in their Championship season opener against Bristol City earlier this month, but had a silent match against Nottingham Forest in the Whites' second game of the campaign.













The former Chelsea man got his name back on the scoresheet after he scored a brace against Wigan Athletic at the weekend to help his team earn a 2-0 victory against their Championship rivals.



While Bamford is one among four players leading the Championship goalscoring charts at the moment, the 25-year-old is yet to win over some Leeds fans.





However, the Englishman embraces the pressure that is being put on him and refuses to be down through missing chances as he is confident that he can score them eventually.







"I’d be worried if there wasn’t pressure on me, I put pressure on myself all the time", Bamford was quoted as saying by LeedsLive.



"If I score two, I want to score three, if I score three, I’ll want to score four, it’s just one of those things where I’ll always want to do better than I did.





"The fans get on me if I miss a chance but to be honest I don’t care about missing chances.



"It hurts that I’ve not scored but if I get chances I know I’m doing something right, so I know they’ll go in eventually.



"Today, two of the scrappiest goals I’ve ever scored, but I’ll take them however they come."



Leeds take on Brentford in their third league match of the season on Wednesday and Bamford will be hoping to find the back of the net again.

