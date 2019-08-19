XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/08/2019 - 15:15 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Confirm Loan Departure For 20-Year-Old

 




Tottenham Hotspur have sent out young talent George Marsh on loan to Leyton Orient. 

Marsh has linked up with the League Two outfit on an agreement running through until January, with Tottenham keen to make sure he samples senior team football.


 



The 20-year-old defensive midfielder has featured heavily for Tottenham at Under-23 level in the Premier League 2, making 20 appearances in the competition over the course of last season.

Marsh was also handed minutes in the EFL Trophy by Spurs and played in games against Crawley Town, Gillingham, Portsmouth and Oxford United.

 


Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino gave Marsh a vote of confidence last term by handing him a senior outing against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup.


 


He was also an unused substitute in the EFL Cup, when Tottenham took on West Ham United.

Leyton Orient have taken four points from their opening three League Two matches.

 


They are next in action away at Mansfield on Tuesday night, before a home clash against Crawley on Saturday.
 