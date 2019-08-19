Tottenham Hotspur Confirm Loan Departure For 20-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have sent out young talent George Marsh on loan to Leyton Orient.



Marsh has linked up with the League Two outfit on an agreement running through until January, with Tottenham keen to make sure he samples senior team football.













The 20-year-old defensive midfielder has featured heavily for Tottenham at Under-23 level in the Premier League 2, making 20 appearances in the competition over the course of last season.



Marsh was also handed minutes in the EFL Trophy by Spurs and played in games against Crawley Town, Gillingham, Portsmouth and Oxford United.



Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino gave Marsh a vote of confidence last term by handing him a senior outing against Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup.







He was also an unused substitute in the EFL Cup, when Tottenham took on West Ham United.



Leyton Orient have taken four points from their opening three League Two matches.



They are next in action away at Mansfield on Tuesday night, before a home clash against Crawley on Saturday.

