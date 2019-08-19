XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/08/2019 - 12:33 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Could Yet Sell 26-Year-Old This Summer

 




Tottenham Hotspur could still sell Serge Aurier this summer, despite the Premier League transfer window having now closed. 

Aurier has struggled to fully convince since he joined Tottenham from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017.


 



The 26-year-old Ivorian has been linked with a potential exit from Tottenham, but the early closing Premier League transfer window means that Spurs could not now buy a replacement for him if he does move.

Despite that however, Tottenham could still sell Aurier if an acceptable bid arrives, according to The Athletic.

 


Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino played Kyle Walker-Peters at right-back at Manchester City on Saturday and is also ready to use Juan Foyth in the position.


 


As such the door could still be open for Aurier, who has won 13 trophies so far in his career, to leave north London.

He made just eight Premier League appearances for Tottenham last term as injury disrupted his season.

 


All eyes will be on whether clubs do come in for Aurier over the coming weeks, with the transfer window across Europe still firmly open for business.

Spurs boss Pochettino has called for the Premier League to scrap its experiment of closing its transfer window early.
 