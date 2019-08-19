XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

19/08/2019 - 20:48 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Star Offered To Serie A Giants, Obstacle To Deal

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier has been offered to AC Milan, but the odds are firmly against a deal going through. 

Aurier could leave Spurs this summer for the right price, with Mauricio Pochettino happy to have Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth as his right-back options.


 



The former Paris Saint-Germain star has now been offered to AC Milan by intermediaries, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

However, the odds are against Aurier making the move to the San Siro as right-back Andrea Conti has no intention of ending his spell at AC Milan.

 


If Conti does not leave the Rossoneri then the Italian giants would be unlikely to follow through on a swoop for Aurier.


 


The development does suggest that intermediaries are working to try to find a suitable club for the Tottenham star before the transfer window closes in Europe.

Aurier has not yet featured for Tottenham this season and Pochettino went with Kyle Walker-Peters against Manchester City at the weekend.

 


The defender, who has struggled to make an impact in north London, joined Tottenham in the summer of 2017 from PSG and is under contract for a further three years.
 