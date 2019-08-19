Tottenham Resisted Interest From Crystal Palace and Southampton In 22-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur resisted interest in Kyle Walker-Peters from both Crystal Palace and Southampton earlier this summer.



Walker-Peters started for Tottenham on Saturday as Mauricio Pochettino's side earned a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City.













The young right-back acquitted himself well, being tested by Raheem Sterling, and is set to be handed heavy first team involvement by Pochettino this season.



Walker-Peters, 22, had interest in the Premier League transfer window, but in a sign of his trust in the youngster, Pochettino resisted two sides keen on him.



Crystal Palace and Southampton were both interested in Walker-Peters, according to The Athletic.







Palace boss Roy Hodgson and Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl are both aware of the full-back's potential and were keen to get him on board.



Walker-Peters is a product of Tottenham's youth system and the club have never sent him out on loan.



Spurs did consider loaning the right-back out to Dutch outfit Roda JC, but after a trial in the Netherlands, the club decided that Walker-Peters would not suit the side's style of play.



Walker-Peters will be looking to kick on over the coming weeks and months, as he bids to nail down a regular spot in the side.

