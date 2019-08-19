We Could Have Been Looked After Better – Liverpool Star’s Post-Super Cup Complaint

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson feels it was harsh on the Reds to be given an away game on Saturday just days following their UEFA Super Cup tie.



The Merseyside-based club currently sit on top of the Premier League table after they won their opening two fixtures against Norwich and Southampton.













However, the Reds had to dig deep to come home with the three points after being handed a tough challenge by Southampton at St. Mary's.



Liverpool's UEFA Super Cup tie against Chelsea in Istanbul on Wednesday, which they emerged victorious from courtesy of a penalty shootout save by Adrian, went into the early hours of Thursday, meaning they had little to no time to rest and prepare for their league match against the Saints.





Robertson, who featured for Liverpool in both games, feels it was unfair to give the Reds a Saturday kick-off after they had just returned from a tiring trip to Turkey.







“It’s a massive result for us”, Robertson told The Athletic.



“We got no favours playing Wednesday night in Turkey and being given a 3pm Saturday kick-off away.





“I think we could have been looked after a wee bit better but getting another three points on the board is all that matters.



"We knew we would have to dig deep, especially having had extra time in midweek.



“We stayed resilient and compact. Our mentality is so strong.



"When your preparation isn’t ideal, it’s all about finding a way to win and we did that.”



Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield next Saturday, but the Merseyside-based club have given their players two days off to rest before they get back to work.

