We Just Can’t Panic – Newcastle United Star Urges Calm

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United star Paul Dummett has urged his team-mates not to panic following their 3-1 loss at Norwich City.



Steve Bruce's men were a clear second best at Carrow Road as the Premier League new boys took them apart, easing to all three points.













Bruce brought his Newcastle players in for training on Sunday as he reacted to the loss and the microscope has been placed on the new Magpies boss, who has replaced Rafael Benitez at St James' Park.



For Dummett, a new manager being at the helm is no excuse for largely the same group of players at the club under Benitez making simple errors.



He told The Athletic: "We’ve still got a lot of the same players from last season, so a new manager coming in or a new formation being used shouldn’t be an excuse.







"We have to cut out the basic errors. But we can’t panic; we just have to keep going to put things right."



Defeat at Carrow Road means Newcastle have yet to collect a point from their opening two Premier League games, but it is the manner of the loss at Norwich which has set alarm bells ringing amongst the club's fans.



Dummett is keen for Newcastle not to panic because doing so will inevitably lead to further mistakes being made.



Newcastle must, Dummett feels, just get their heads down and work hard, keeping calm throughout the season.



"We all need to stay calm; that’s the most important thing. We can’t panic.



"When you panic and play under anxiety you make mistakes and it makes things worse.



"We need to stay calm, keep working hard and carry on until the end of the season", he stressed.



Matters are not set to get any easier for Bruce and his team, who must make the trip to last season's Champions League finalists, Tottenham Hotspur, next weekend.

