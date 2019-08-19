You Can’t Call Him A Novice – Tottenham Hotspur Star Speaks Up On Team-mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has stressed that Mauricio Pochettino is not putting his faith in a novice in the shape of Kyle Walker-Peters.



Eyebrows were raised amongst some Spurs fans after Pochettino chose to sell Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid but then not sign a right-back to replace him.













Pochettino started Walker-Peters at right-back on Saturday when Tottenham visited the Etihad Stadium and secured a 2-2 draw against champions Manchester City.



The 22-year-old was given a tough time by Raheem Sterling, but acquitted himself well, and Pochettino defended him post match.



Lloris is a firm fan of Walker-Peters, who he admits caught his eye in pre-season, and believes the defender is not a novice, even though he does need experience.







"The credit belongs to the manager and the staff", Lloris told The Athletic.



"They give opportunities to young players from the academy and then, they take it or they don’t. It is up to the players.



"Kyle is not a novice. He has been working every day with us for a few years now.



"He knows the demands of the gaffer. He just needs the experience.



"He has shown his quality in pre-season in training sessions. Then you need to repeat that in games", the shot-stopper added.



Walker-Peters has now started just eight Premier League games for Tottenham and missed out on a spot in England's Under-21 squad for the summer's European Championship.



His main competition this season at right-back is expected to come from Juan Foyth, with Serge Aurier's future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium still firmly under the microscope.

