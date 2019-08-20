Absolutely Magnificent, Touch First Class – Rangers New Boy Impresses Gers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone has heaped praise on Gers midfielder Joe Aribo for his performance against East Fife in the Scottish League Cup.



Scottish Premiership side Rangers travelled to the Bayview Stadium to take on League One club East Fife in the second round of the League Cup at the weekend.













The Light Blues earned a ticket to the third round of the tournament by beating East Fife 3-0, courtesy of goals from Jermain Defoe, Filip Helander and Aribo.



Aribo, who moved to Ibrox on a free transfer from Charlton Athletic this summer, scored his side's third goal and also was named the man of the match.





Ex-Rangers striker Johnstone was impressed with the 23-year-old's performance despite the weather and pitch being far from ideal.







"Aribo was absolutely magnificent", Johnstone told the official Rangers podcast.



"His touch was first class. The pitch didn't seem to matter to him.





"If you've got a good touch with the ball, if you've got good control then it doesn't matter what you play on – you are a good player.



"He proved that [at East Fife]. That's why he got his goal and he was the man of the match."



Aribo has also scored three goals for Rangers in the Europa League qualifying rounds and will be looking to add to the tally when the Gers face Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

