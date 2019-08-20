Already Clear To Me Liverpool Club of Impressive Magnitude – Reds New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Adrian has revealed that he spoke to former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina before he moved to Anfield this summer and already rates the Reds as a club of an impressive magnitude.



The Spaniard was available on a free transfer after he left West Ham this summer and Liverpool signed him as a replacement for Simon Mignolet, who left for Club Brugge.













Adrian is delighted to get an opportunity to play for Liverpool and admits that he spoke to many in the game before he moved to Anfield ahead of the new season.



He revealed that he had a detailed conversation with former Liverpool goalkeeper Reina, who has helped him to understand the culture of the club and the city.





The former West Ham goalkeeper also admits that the kind of reception he received at Anfield on the opening day and in the UEFA Super Cup win has helped him to understand the enormity of playing for Liverpool.







Adrian told Spanish daily AS when asked whether he spoke to former Liverpool stars: “Yes, I have spoken to quite a few.



“I have spoken to Pepe Reina the most as I have confidence in him and he assured me that I will enjoy the club.





“Obviously, as a city, it is different from London – smaller and more welcoming.



“He told that I was joining a great club and I was going to have a great time.



“I have only been here for a week and it is already clear by the reception they gave me at Anfield and the victory in the European Super Cup that it is a club of impressive magnitude.”



With Alisson still out injured, Adrian will likely be the man between the sticks for Liverpool until at least the international break.

