XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/08/2019 - 20:45 BST

Arsenal Aura In Market Caught Many Off-guard – Gunners Director

 




Arsenal director Josh Kroenke believes that many were caught off-guard by the aura that the Gunners still have when it comes to signing players in the transfer market.

Going into the summer, there were rumblings of discontent amongst the Arsenal fans following claims that the club had only around £45m to spend in the transfer window.  


 



Arsenal signed young defender William Saliba from Saint-Etienne before loaning him out to the French club for the rest of the season.

The Gunners also shocked many by beating off competition from several clubs to secure a club-record deal to sign winger Nicolas Pepe from Lille this summer.
 


They also signed Kieran Tierney and David Luiz from Celtic and Chelsea respectively, and signed Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid for the season; the Gunners added Brazilian talent Gabriel Martinelli too.



Kroenke stressed that Arsenal had clear objectives in the transfer window and despite the lack of Champions League football, he encouraged the team behind the scenes to be aggressive in the market.

He believes many clubs and observers were left shocked by the way Arsenal conducted their business this summer.
 


Kroenke told the BBC: "I think we had a very strong summer.

“We addressed certain areas on the pitch for this season and in the years ahead. We had certain age profiles that we were after.

“Without Champions League football we weren't exactly sure, but I encouraged our football operations department to be aggressive and when Arsenal Football Club knocks on a player's door it's a different knock.

"This summer, even though we weren't in a position of strength coming out of Baku, I think there were a few people caught off guard that Arsenal Football Club still has the aura that it does.

“We're excited to keep pushing that now and into the future."

Arsenal have won their opening two league games for the first time since the 2009/10 season and hopes are high a top four spot can again be secured.   
 