Asked Around, Everyone Said He Scores Goals – Club Boss On Tottenham Hotspur Loanee

Cambridge United boss Colin Calderwood is expecting to see Tottenham Hotspur talent Jack Roles score goals, after being told by a host of contacts that the Spurs player regularly finds the back of the net.



The 20-year-old has moved to the League Two side on loan from Tottenham and will remain with Calderwood's side until January.













Roles will provide manager Calderwood with options in the middle of the pitch as Cambridge fight to enjoy a good season in League Two.



Thanking Tottenham for allowing the move to happen smoothly, Calderwood said that the Lilywhites understood that their youngster needed further experience and a loan move was the most sensible option.





Calderwood also says that Roles was keen to make the switch, something else which helped it happen.







"This opportunity has arisen due to Tottenham's ambition for Jack to gain further experience out on loan", the manager told his club's official website.



"Jack showed no hesitation in coming here either and in fact it was his eagerness to come to Cambridge United once we put an offer forward that has allowed the move to be pushed through so quickly.





"It has also been an easy loan to make happen from a financial point of view."



The Cambridge boss has taken soundings on Roles and is now expecting him to chip in with goals.



"Jack Roles scores goals, is the feedback we receive from everybody when they speak about him so we're delighted to have Jack here.



"We're hopeful he can add further threat to our attacking options."



Roles managed eight goals in 19 league appearances for Tottenham's Under-23 side last season and also featured in the UEFA Youth League.

