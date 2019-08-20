Chelsea and Liverpool Amongst Clubs Keen On Belgian Youth Talent But At Disadvantage In Race

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Schalke are amongst a host clubs who are keeping close tabs on Lille’s 17-year-old midfielder Jean-Pierre Longonda.



The Belgian has been attracting the keen eyes of scouts across Europe with his performances for Lille’s academy sides.













He is yet to sign a professional contract with the French outfit and is being closely followed by several clubs in Europe because of the ability he has shown in France.



According to French outlet Foot Mercato, German giants Schalke are one of the clubs who are keeping an eye out for the teenage defensive midfielder.





The Premier League is represented in the race as Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all monitoring Longonda's development at Lille.







It has also been claimed that an unknown Italian side have already placed a concrete contract offer on his table to leave Lille this summer.



The Premier League clubs are at a distinct disadvantage in the race as the transfer window remains wide open across Europe, but English sides cannot do business until January.





Longonda is also a Belgium youth international and has represented the country's Under-17 side.

