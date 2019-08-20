Chelsea Star Due For Roma Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Davide Zappacosta is due for a medical at Roma after the Serie A giants agreed a deal to sign him on loan from Chelsea.



The Italian has not been part of Frank Lampard’s plans at the start of the season and was given permission to seek a move away from Chelsea.













Roma have been in talks with Chelsea over taking the defender back to Italy and it has been claimed that a deal has been agreed between the two clubs.



According to Sky Italia, the two clubs have worked out an agreement for Zappacosta to join Roma on a loan deal until the end of the season.





The defender will soon undergo a medical at Roma and sign a one-year loan contract with the Giallorossi.









Zappacosta failed to carve out a regular place for himself in the Chelsea team since his arrival from Torino in 2017.



He made just four Premier League appearances last season and has been keen to play regular football going forward.





It is unclear whether Roma have an option to buy the full-back in the loan agreement with Chelsea.

