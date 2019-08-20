Dortmund Double Wages of Liverpool and Man Utd Admired Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool and Manchester United linked winger Jadon Sancho has received a significant pay rise at Borussia Dortmund following his stellar performances last season.



The England winger’s future at Dortmund was briefly under the scanner during the summer when Manchester United were keen, while Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the player, though a deal this summer was considered unrealistic.













Dortmund made it clear that they were no hurry to sell the teenage sensation and neither of the Premier League giants were prepared to put enough money on the table to change their mind.



BVB are aware that Sancho’s future is likely to be up for discussion again next summer and they have already made a move to show the player how much they value him.





According to German daily Bild, Sancho’s wages have been doubled and he is currently earning a salary of around €6m per season at the Westfalenstadion.









He signed a five-year contract with Dortmund when he joined from Manchester City in the summer of 2017.



In October last year, he signed on fresh terms and while his current deal also runs out in 2022, his wages doubled once he stayed on at Dortmund this season.





He has already bagged two goals and assists in three appearances for Dortmund this season.

