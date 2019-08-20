Had Other Offers But When Liverpool Came – Reds Summer New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Adrian has conceded that once he received an offer to join Liverpool he was not going to let go of the opportunity to move to Anfield.



The Spaniard left West Ham at the end of his contract this summer and was available on a free transfer during the just concluded Premier League transfer window.













The 32-year-old revealed that he was in advanced negotiations with Spanish clubs over a move before Liverpool contacted him with an offer to move to Anfield.



He admits that once it was made clear to him that he was the first choice for Liverpool to replace Simon Mignolet, he did not think twice about taking up the offer.





Adrian insisted that he just had to experience Liverpool and once he agreed to the move, the deal was sorted out in around two weeks.







“I had several offers from Spain, some of them very advanced and also from other countries”, the goalkeeper told Spanish sports daily AS.



“But when I received the offer from Liverpool there was little to think about.





“They told us that if they could sell Mignolet, I was their first option. If I said [yes], then they would stop searching in the market.



“I just had to introduce myself at Liverpool.



“It was all very fast and in just two weeks everything happened.”



Adrian was thrust into the limelight after Alisson picked up a calf injury in Liverpool's opening game against Norwich City.



He also saved the decisive penalty against Chelsea to win the UEFA Super Cup last week for Liverpool in Istanbul.

