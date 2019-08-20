I Saw The Fans In The Away End – Tottenham Star Explains Big Factor In Loan Choice

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Anthony Georgiou has revealed that seeing the Ipswich Town fans at close quarters persuaded him to move to Portman Road on loan.



League One club Ipswich signed Cyprus international Georgiou from Premier League side Tottenham on a six-month loan deal on Monday.













The 22-year-old, who spent the latter half of last season on loan at Spanish club Levante, is primarily a left sided midfielder, but can also operate as a left-back or left-winger.



Georgiou has made four senior-team appearances for Cyprus national team, while his only first-team appearance for Spurs came in a Champions League tie against APOEL in 2017.





Upon signing for Ipswich, the midfielder revealed that the support of the Suffolk-based club's fans played a role in him moving to Portman Road, with him having witnessed the club's travelling faithful at Peterborough United.







"I'm very happy with how things have turned out and I'm really excited to be here", Georgiou told iFollow Ipswich.



"I know how big this club is and what the aims are for the season.





"I was at the game on Saturday against Peterborough and was impressed with the support from the away fans.



"That was definitely a factor in me coming here.



"The atmosphere was brilliant and it made me want to play in those games and do my bit for the team going forward."



Georgiou could make his debut for Ipswich when the League One side take on AFC Wimbledon in their fourth league match of the season this evening.

